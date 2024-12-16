Brad Pitt reportedly once gifted ex wife Jennifer Aniston a $79 million birthday present
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the most talked-about couples of the noughties.
The former couple, who were introduced by their managers back in 1998, reportedly "hit it off" instantly, tying the knot in 2000. However, five years later, Aniston filed for divorce, with the duo confirming their separation in 2005.
"This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration," they announced to People in a joint statement at the time. "We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months."
However, with Brad Pitt confirmed to be dating Angelina Jolie and starting a family together soon after, Aniston was subjected to a media storm.
According to reports, this is something that Pitt reached out to apologise for, after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, getting back in touch with his ex wife to make amends.
"He's been determined to apologise for everything he put her through, and that's exactly what he did," a source explained to In Touch Weekly at the time. "It was the most intimate conversation Brad and Jen have ever had."
The source continued: "Jen was overcome with emotion. All the hurt feelings and resentment she'd suppressed for years came flooding to the surface, and she broke down in tears.
According to sources, Pitt even gifted his ex wife a $79 million present in 2019 - presenting her with a Beverly Hills mansion for her 50th birthday.
The mansion in question was reportedly their former marital home, with Aniston said to have regretting losing the house during their split. And when the property went back on the market for a whopping $79 million, Pitt reportedly bought it for her.
"When were Brad and I healed? Well, it never was that bad," Aniston reflected to Vogue back in 2008. "I mean, look, it's not like divorce is something that you go, 'Oooh, I can't wait to get divorced!' It doesn't feel like a tickle. But I've got to tell you, it's so vague at this point, it's so faraway in my mind, I can't even remember the darkness."
She continued: "It wasn't mean and hateful and all of this stuff that they tried to create about Brad can't talk to Jen and Jen can't talk to Brad because this person won't allow it. It just didn't happen. The marriage didn't work out."
Well, that's that.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
