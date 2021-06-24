Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’re all openly obsessed with the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt relationship.

And, in a new interview, Jen An has shed some light on what they’re like around one another after 21 years of friendship – and sixteen since they divorced.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show (via People), she shared that there’s no hard feelings or awkwardness between the pair, instead labelling them ‘buddies’.

A cast reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High last summer nearly broke the internet when both Jen and Brad appeared in the line up. In the read through, their characters acted out a rather steamy scene.

Addressing the scene and how it felt at the time, she said: ‘It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends.’

She went on: ‘And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be.’

‘We had fun, and it was for a great cause, [Sean Penn’s community relief nonprofit] CORE.’

They were pictured together at the SAG awards last, year, too, just prior to the virtual read through.

Earlier this month, Jen and her Friends co-stars got together for the first ever reunion of the show, revealing some seriously juicy gossip about the hit show in the process.

Jen and David Schwimmer, who played lovers Rachel Green and Ross Geller in the show, shared that they had a ‘major crush’ in real life as well as on the show.

Although, they maintain that nothing could happen for professional reasons. Jen said to Howard: “We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked.”

“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did,” she explained.

“Howard’s not going to believe me,” she shares. “No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”

What do you reckon on the Jen and Brad obsession? Are you waiting for more read throughs with bated breath?