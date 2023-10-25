Paris Hilton criticises 'sick' trolls for 'cruel' comments about her baby's appearance

Paris Hilton welcomed her first child with her husband Carter Reum earlier this year, just a couple of months after sharing her plans to start a family. The hotel heiress revealed that she had kept the pregnancy a secret from almost everybody, including her friends and family, telling Harpers Bazaar: "My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

The couple's son Phoenix has appeared in a handful of Paris' social media posts and her followers are quick to comment on how cute her little one is.

However, when Paris shared a sweet series of photos of herself with Phoenix this week she was subjected to cruel comments about his appearance. Below the pictures documenting Phoenix's first trip to New York City with his mum, users on Instagram began to mock the nine month old and comment on his head, with some comparing him to cartoon characters and even speculating that he had a medical condition.

In response to the comments, Paris wrote: "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."

Later in the day, Paris share a statement on X - formerly Twitter - writing: "Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable.

"This hurts my heart more than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate and environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return. If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic."

She continued: "I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life. Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters. It's hard to fathom that there are such people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy."

Her fans were quick to flood the Instagram comment section with love for Paris and baby Phoenix, with one writing: "My son is the same way and it’s so cute."

Another said on TikTok: "I think Phoenix is adorable... Leave Phoenix alone."

Paris has spoken about her desire to expand her family, telling Glamour UK in February: "Carter and I had already been talking about the future, and then the world was shut down, so I was like: 'What do you think about us making embryos?' He said: 'Yeah, let’s do it.'"

"We’ve done it seven times. I have all boys. I have 20 boys … I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls."