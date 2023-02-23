Paris Hilton reveals her newborn son's very unique name
Adorable.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Last month, Paris Hilton announced the birth of her first child (opens in new tab) with her husband Carter Reum.
The hotel heiress (opens in new tab) surprised fans in January when she posted an Instagram photo of herself holding her newborn's hand, writing: "You are already loved beyond words."
Paris had previously spoken about her plans to start a family back in December when she discussed her IVF journey (opens in new tab) with her social media followers, adding: "My husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."
Just a month later, she had introduced her little one to the world, and now she has finally revealed his sweet name.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. We planned to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided years ago."
Paris continued: "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it’s a bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that triumph and disaster go around and come around throughout our lives, and that this should give us great hope for the future."
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Discussing why she decided to keep her baby news a secret until his birth, Paris explained that she hadn't even told friends and family that they were expecting as she wanted to avoid media attention.
Speaking to Harpers Bazaar, she said: "My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.
"I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
If you're after no-make-up make-up, these skincare-infused serum foundations are worth knowing about
And they're perfect for foundation-haters
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Chisholm Hunter discount codes
These 11 Chisholm Hunter discount codes will help you save on engagement rings, watches, necklaces, bracelets & charms.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Here's everything our editors wore to London Fashion Week
Plus, where to buy the exact items.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child
"You are already loved beyond words."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paris Hilton has opened up about her pregnancy plans
"Nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"
By Iris Goldsztajn