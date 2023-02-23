Paris Hilton reveals her newborn son's very unique name

Last month, Paris Hilton announced the birth of her first child (opens in new tab) with her husband Carter Reum.

The hotel heiress (opens in new tab) surprised fans in January when she posted an Instagram photo of herself holding her newborn's hand, writing: "You are already loved beyond words."

Paris had previously spoken about her plans to start a family back in December when she discussed her IVF journey (opens in new tab) with her social media followers, adding: "My husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

Just a month later, she had introduced her little one to the world, and now she has finally revealed his sweet name.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. We planned to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided years ago."

Paris continued: "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it’s a bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that triumph and disaster go around and come around throughout our lives, and that this should give us great hope for the future."

Discussing why she decided to keep her baby news a secret until his birth, Paris explained that she hadn't even told friends and family that they were expecting as she wanted to avoid media attention.

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar, she said: "My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.

"I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before."