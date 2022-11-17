Paris Hilton has opened up about her pregnancy plans

Paris Hilton married her love Carter Reum in 2021, and apparently, lots of people have been asking her about their plans for having a child.

While Paris was under no obligation to share what those plans were, the celeb candidly opened up about her and her husband's timeline for welcoming a baby.

"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," Paris wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"The truth is my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023.

"IVF is always a journey for everyone but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!

"As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023! Thank you for all your kind messages! Love always P"

Paris has had a really busy couple of years. Not only did she get married, but she also appeared on the Versace catwalk, released a Netflix spoof cooking show, continued her DJ journey, and much, much more.

Importantly, she opened up about the awful abuse she suffered at boarding school as a teenager and campaigned to pass a bill to help others like her.

Paris' message about starting a family comes after her mum Kathy spoke about how happy she is with her husband Carter.

"They are so happy," Kathy told E! News of Paris and Carter. "They had their one-year anniversary at the carnival and they want to do that annually. They were like two kids, it was really sweet."

How lovely!