Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child

Late last year, Paris Hilton opened up to fans about her plans to start a family (opens in new tab) with her husband, Carter Reum.

Taking to Instagram to respond to questions about having a child, she discussed her journey with IVF and told fans: "My husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

She added: "Nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"

So fans were thrilled when Paris announced the birth of her first child earlier today.

The hotel heiress posted a sweet photo on Instagram, holding her little one's hand and captioning the snap: "You are already loved beyond words."

Her followers have flocked in their thousands to congratulate the couple, with celebrities sharing the love too. Kim Kardashian said, "So happy for you guys!" while Chrissy Teigen - who recently gave birth to her third child (opens in new tab) - commented, "A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!"

Although Paris and Carter are yet to share a name, fans are convinced that the couple welcomed a baby boy given that she added a blue heart emoji to her caption - and she confirmed the news with PEOPLE (opens in new tab).

Confirming that they welcomed their fist child via surrogate, the publication shared a statement from Paris which reads: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other.

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Congratulations to the couple!