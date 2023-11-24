Paris Hilton announces her the birth of her daughter - and her name is adorable
"My princess has arrived."
Paris Hilton surprised fans earlier this year when she shared that she had welcomed her first child with her husband, Carter Reum. The hotel heiress announced her son Phoenix's birth in January, just a few weeks after discussing her desire to start a family, and her fans were thrilled by the happy news.
The 42 year-old has spoken openly about her IVF journey in the past, and confirmed that she welcomed her son via surrogate in a statement to PEOPLE. Just ten months later, Paris has announced that she is now a mother of two after welcoming her second child.
Taking to Instagram on Thanksgiving, Paris shared a photo of an adorable pink baby set which included a top, leggings, heart-shaped sunglasses and a knitted toy. Across the top is the word 'London', with fans speculating that Paris is sharing her daughter's name.
Alongside the photo of the baby clothes, she captioned the photo: "Thankful for my baby girl."
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)
A photo posted by on
It was unclear whether Paris was announcing a pregnancy or the arrival of her little girl, and she has since shared videos on TikTok confirming the news. In a clip, she asks her niece and nephew: "Are you excited to see your new cousin?" before adding: "My princess has arrived." She also uploaded a video calling Phoenix the 'Big Brother'.
Her Instagram followers have taken to the platform to send their love, with Naomi Campbell writing: "Congratulations Paris and welcome London."
Paris was famously private about the fact that she was expecting her first child, and in an interview after his birth she revealed that she didn't tell anyone - not even her family and closest friends - that she was preparing to become a mother.
She said to Harpers Bazaar: "My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves. I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before."
Congratulations to Paris and Carter!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
