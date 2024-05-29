Normal People's Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones just teased some big 'news'

It's hard to remember a time when Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones weren't Hollywood heavyweights with Oscar nominations and A-list besties, but the actors only achieved household-name status four years ago. The pair were catapulted into the spotlight in 2020 after starring in the BBC Three and Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People, and since its release Paul has gone on to win a BAFTA, receive Academy Award recognition for Aftersun and star in the critically-acclaimed All Of Us Strangers, while Daisy has also been nominated for a number of prestigious awards - including two Golden Globes - and played the lead role in Where The Crawdads Sing.

Sally Rooney's Normal People, which tells the story of Marianne and Connell as they navigate their undulating relationship from lovers to friends to lovers again, became a best-seller and the TV show quickly won a legion of fans - so many, in fact, that Connell's chain got its own Instagram account. Since its release four years ago, viewers have been desperate to know if Paul and Daisy will reunite for a second instalment - and they just gave the biggest hint yet that it *might* happen.

Daisy shared a photo on her Instagram stories, with the pair smiling at the camera and showing peace signs. It was overlaid with a message which simply read: "We've got some news to share!! Watch this space."

(Image credit: Daisy Edgar-Jones/Instagram)

Naturally, it has sent fans of both the show and the book into a social media frenzy with people taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement at the prospect of Normal People season two. One person wrote: "WHAT?!? Normal People season 2? Daisy and Paul you’re playing with my emotions and I’m not here for it!!!"

Others were convinced that the peace sign was actually a nod to a second season, with one person adding: "If the peace signs they are making are for season 2 of Normal People I'm gonna scream."

It is worth noting that their 'news' could, of course, have absolutely nothing to do with a second season of Normal People, and maybe we all just need to calm down a little.

But if it is - well, we're more than ready for it.