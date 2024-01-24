All Of Us Strangers is the gripping drama that everyone is talking about right now

The 2024 BAFTA nominations were announced last week and one of the biggest contenders with six awards was Andrew Haig's All Of Us Strangers. The film stars Normal People's Paul Mescal and Fleabag's (Hot Priest) Andrew Scott and has been put in the running for Outstanding British Film, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Paul Mescal.

It has already caused a buzz on the awards circuit already with Paul taking home the award for Best Actor (Drama) at the Golden Globes. The BAFTA nominations mean the film has been listed for more awards than two of the most talked-about movies of last year, Barbie and Saltburn - cementing it as one of the ones to watch in 2024.

Part ghost story, part drama, part romance, All Of Us Strangers is one of the more unique films in the running this awards season. This is everything you need to know about the film that's captured the attention of critics and viewers alike.

What is All Of Us Strangers about?

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The film is a loose adaptation of Strangers, the 1987 novel by Taichi Yamada, which follows the inner turmoil of the central protagonist after he meets a man who looks like his dead father. All of Us Strangers centres on Adam, a reclusive screenwriter whose day-to-day life revolves around watching re-runs, takeaways and a lot of screen time. By a seemingly chance meeting, he meets Harry, who encourages him to open up about his childhood and his long-deceased parents.

With Harry's encouragement, Adam travels back to his childhood home in the suburbs and is confronted by his parents (played by Jamie Bell and Claire Foy) who are full of questions about their now grown-up child.

The two central characters straddle a line between love and friendship, providing some connection in what is otherwise a very solitary existence. Paul recently reflected on the debate around a straight man playing a gay man, he told The Sunday Times: "It depends who's in charge of telling the story. The issue is that there have been so many queer performances in cinema that have been offensive. But that's because the filmmakers and the actors have been careless. I don’t think this film exists in that conversation whatsoever. And that's it."

It's safe to say that the film has some steamy scenes as the sexual connection between Adam and Harry intensifies. When asked on The Graham Norton Show whether their families had seen the film yet, Paul replied: "With the Irish premiere, trying to allocate tickets to all the aunties and uncles is a tricky business. They have seen my bum before but there is a little more going on in this movie I would say!" This was followed by an admission from Andrew: "I don't want to be there when my parents watch it!"

How can I watch All of Us Strangers?

All of Us Strangers has yet to be released in cinemas, but from 26th January you'll be able to watch the film in theatres across the UK. It was released in US cinemas on 22nd December.

The movie currently has an exclusive theatrical release, meaning we won't be seeing it pop up on streaming services any time soon. However, once the film has finished its run in cinemas it will be available to watch on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US, according to reporting from Digital Spy.

Is there a trailer for All Of Us Strangers?

Yes, there's a trailer for All of Us Strangers. You can view it below:

The response from viewers has been extremely positive, with one commenting underneath the trailer: "This is one of those rare movies that makes you feel like you're stepping into an entirely formed and real world that you didn't know you needed to visit until you got there."

Another fan said of the film: "The kinda movie where that you get back from seeing in the cinema and come home immediately to watch the trailer twice over, just to feel a small sense of the scenes again. I’m just really grateful for my parents and all strangers in all walks of life."

All of Us Strangers will be released in UK cinemas from 26th January.