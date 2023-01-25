Paul Mescal and his family's reaction to his Oscar nomination is the sweetest thing you'll see today
This. Is. Adorable.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The Oscars nominees have been announced (opens in new tab), with a fair amount of surprises - and 'snubs' - from the Academy.
As many had anticipated, Austin Butler and his new accent (opens in new tab) have been nominated in the Best Actor category, and James Cameron's Avatar is up for Best Picture. While many are pleased to see that Michelle Yeoh is up for the Best Actress statuette for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the lack of female nominees in the Best Director category has not gone unnoticed.
However, everyone who watched Normal People (opens in new tab) and fell in love with Connell (and his chain) (opens in new tab) is thrilled to see that Paul Mescal is in the running for the Best Actor award.
The Irish born actor has been nominated for his role in indie drama Aftersun, which tells the story of an 11 year old girl and her father.
Following the Academy's announcement that Paul was in line for an Oscar, his sister Nell shared a sweet photo of the family during a FaceTime call with everyone looking absolutely overjoyed.
In the snap, Paul and Nell are joined by their parents and brother - and it is the sweetest thing you'll see today.
😭 pic.twitter.com/1ZsP9XxMrQJanuary 24, 2023
Fans flocked to comment, with one writing: "Oh my god this is so precious."
Another added: "You must be so proud !!! this is amazing. he is so deserving of this."
The actor has released an official statement via Independent to thank the Academy and share his excitement, saying: "This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun.
"To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte [Wells, director] and Frankie [Corio, co-star] who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!"
Alongside Paul in the Best Actor category are Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Bill Nighy.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Why did Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler break up?
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Shock and chic: Why we may never see the end of the fashion show gimmick
As Schiaparelli's lion head continues to dominate social media feeds, we ruminate on the rise of the shock-factor runway.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Meet This Year’s Hottest Wine Club
The club made and loved by the professionals for all wine lovers
By Marie Claire
-
The Oscars nominees have been announced - and there are some big surprises
What do you make of the list?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why fans think Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are engaged
The pair struck up a romance over Twitter
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Will Will Smith lose his Oscars award?
The plot thickens
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Will Smith banned from the Oscars and Academy events for 10 years
That's a long time!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
This is why Will Smith was not removed after Oscars feud
Reports claim he refused - but that's not entirely true
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Will Smith resigns from the Oscars Academy after slapping Chris Rock
He said his actions are 'inexcusable'
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Oscars 2022: Moments you may have missed from the 94th Academy Awards
From feuds to reunions
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Jamie Lee Curtis honours the late Betty White in sweetest way at Oscars 2022
Betty White died in December 2021
By Maisie Bovingdon