Miley Cyrus shares the exact moment she knew her marriage to Liam Hemsworth was over

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce was finalised in January 2020, but their relationship has been back in the headlines this year following the release of the former Disney star's album, Endless Summer Vacation.

Miley's song Flowers was released at the start of the year - notably on Liam's birthday - which had netizens speculating that the music video contained various easter eggs alluding to the breakdown of their marriage. The song's success even led to her former sister-in-law Elsa Pataky commenting on the track, and Miley addressed rumours that the album was about Liam.

Now, she has opened up about the exact moment that she knew her marriage was over and shared what she has since learned about herself after making the decision to separate.

As part of her Used To Be Young series on TikTok, Miley explained that it was the same day as her Glastonbury performance in 2019.

She shared: "So, I just want to slow down because this is actually serious.

"So Glastonbury was in June which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first because we'd been together for ten years.

"But also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could."

The former couple had split in 2013 shortly after getting engaged, but later reconciled before marrying in December 2018. However, the couple separated for good less than a year later.

Miley continued: "The day of the show was the day that I decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.

"So that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first, and I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that to not be the case - that the human comes first."

Liam filed for divorce two months later in August 2019, citing 'irreconcilable differences' and it was finalised in early 2020.