Leo Woodall has opened up about dating in the spotlight
Leo Woodall has been front and centre this season. And since his breakthrough performances in The White Lotus season two and One Day, he has been catapulted to stardom.
This is something that is only set to increase in 2025, with Woodall, 28, starring in the upcoming fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones films, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
Yes, with Woodall starring alongside Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Chiwetel Ejiofor, in the highly-anticipated release, his fame is expected to reach stratospheric heights this year.
However, according to Woodall, this doesn't come without its complications, with the British actor seemingly opening up about the difficulties of dating in the spotlight.
Woodall has been dating fellow actor and White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy since 2022. And while the couple is reported to still be going strong, they are notoriously private, only going Instagram official in February last year.
With both Woodall and Fahy gaining increasing public attention, they are sure to have experienced the overnight difficulties of dating in the public eye - something that Woodall seemingly touched on in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.
"Doing One Day I didn't really have a personal life," Woodall recalled. "I knew that I wanted to make that easier on myself in the future."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
He later continued: "I've become very aware nowadays of how a person can feel overexposed in your private life. And it's not that fun."
Fahy has also opened up about her approach to romance in the past, telling Cosmopolitan in a 2017 interview that "love is always worth it, no matter what the risk".
"My experience in the world is that you never really know who you’re gonna meet, when you’re gonna meet them, and how they’re gonna make you feel," Fahy explained. "So personally, to put a limit on oneself in that way isn’t something that would work for me. It’s complicated and tricky and in some circumstances can be really risky, but if you find somebody that you think is really special and worth exploring, love is always worth it, no matter what the risk.”
Well, that's that.
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is set for release on 14 February 2025.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
