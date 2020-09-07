Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly hid with A-list friends as news of their relationship broke

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

They went on to lose their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and have since relocated across the pond to California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking the most however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets – something that has reportedly ruffled some royal feathers.

One particular part of the book covers the news breaking of Harry and Meghan’s relationship, with the couple previously dating in secret.

According to Finding Freedom, the couple were secretly dating in Canada when royal aides called to inform them that their secret relationship had been leaked.

‘One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan,’ reads a section of Finding Freedom, via The Times. ‘Until they received a call from one of Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn’t good news. A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours.

‘They had little time to think, because there were only a couple of paparazzi in Toronto but it wouldn’t be long before photographers flew in from New York and LA, all hoping to get that first picture of the happy couple.’

According to the biography, the couple decided to stay with friends the night before the story broke, secretly hiding in Jessica and Ben Mulroney’s house in Upper Canada.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explain that Harry was advised by aides to go somewhere discreet and where he wouldn’t be looked for. Since Meghan had been texting Jessica throughout the evening about what was unfolding and she had offered, it seemed a good place to stay.

