Lizzo's reaction to Beyoncé arriving at the Grammys is going viral
Amazing.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Lizzo's reaction to Beyoncé's arrival at the 2023 Grammys (opens in new tab) last night may go down in history as one of the most memorable Grammy moments (opens in new tab) ever.
The About Damn Time star won the Record of the Year award and performed on the iconic stage for every celebrity present, but we bet the best part was spending the evening with her long time idol IRL.
And if her reaction to Beyoncé's arrival is anything to go by, we doubt Lizzo even cared what was inside the luxury goodie bag (opens in new tab) this year, because Beyoncé.
The Break My Soul singer made history as the biggest Grammys winner of all time (opens in new tab) at the ceremony last night, and moved the audience with her touching acceptance speech.
Although Beyoncé arrived just a tad late to the awards ceremony - which is totally fine when you are Beyoncé - her arrival did not go unnoticed. Lizzo's reaction is going viral and it is everything.
Host Trevor Noah stood by Lizzo and Adele's table (celebrity table of dreams?) and announced: "Beyoncé is in the room people".
As he did, Lizzo reacted just as we all would, jumping out of her seat and trying to see the Queen of music through the crowd.
As Noah continued to talk about her many nominations, Lizzo's face goes from the shocked face emoji, to pure awe and joy.
@michaeltofficial (opens in new tab) ♬ Golden - Harry Styles (opens in new tab)
Lizzo’s reacting to finding out Beyoncé is at the 2023 #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/JBVLiaaO09February 6, 2023
“where’s Beyoncé?” LIZZO IS SO REAL LMAOOO😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/YRbkkNxtdLFebruary 6, 2023
Lizzo has been a long time stan of Beyoncé (aren't we all?) and even dedicated a part of her award to the Crazy in Love singer. Posting a snap of the pair to Instagram, Lizzo captioned it, "I won" - and we're pretty sure she means the photo with Beyoncé is the win.
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
We still can't believe this is their first official photo together!? But it's now a pretty iconic one.
Dionne Brighton is a Trainee Writer at Marie Claire UK. Born and raised in North London, she studied Literature at the University of East Anglia before taking the leap into journalism. These days, you can find her testing out the latest TikTok beauty trends or finding out what the next full Moon means.
-
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift had a surprising reunion at the Grammys last night
Old flames, new friends?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ben Affleck becomes another hilarious meme after his 'bored' Grammys appearance
Oh, Ben.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Lizzo just debuted a new Charlotte Tilbury product at the GRAMMYs—and we want in
Her make-up look was perfection
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Ben Affleck becomes another hilarious meme after his 'bored' Grammys appearance
Oh, Ben.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Beyoncé makes history as the biggest GRAMMYs winner of all time
Queen.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Here is the full GRAMMYs 2023 winners list
There were some big wins last night!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Designer handbags, lipo vouchers, luxury travel memberships and a robot dog - here’s what’s in the GRAMMYs goodie bags this year
It's definitely a mixed bag
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
What is inside the Oscars 2022 gift bags?
It's said to contain over $100,000 worth of products
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The real reason Beyoncé didn't turn up to the Emmy Awards
People were not happy that Bey didn't grace the Emmys with her presence
By Marie Claire
-
Beyoncé Knowles' Picture Of Jay Z and Blue Ivy Dancing At Her Mum's Wedding Is Way Too Cute
The singer lets fans see what really happened inside the lavish ceremony by getting snap happy on her website.
By Marie Claire
-
This Photo Of Beyoncé Knowles As A Bridesmaid At Her Mum's Wedding Is Just Incredible
Bey's good friend Kelly Rowland sends the social media world crazy after posting a photo from Tina's big day.
By Marie Claire