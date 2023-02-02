Designer handbags, lipo vouchers, luxury travel memberships and a robot dog - here’s what’s in the GRAMMYs goodie bags this year

The Golden Globes (opens in new tab) and the Critics Choice awards (opens in new tab) kicked off the season of glitz, glamour and A-list appreciation in style. From Jenna Ortega's exquisite beauty looks (opens in new tab) to Jennifer Coolidge's viral acceptance speeches (opens in new tab), it is Hollywood's busiest time of the year with the world's the most iconic stars packed into the same rooms for the next couple of months.

This weekend, the biggest names in music will congregate at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to celebrate the achievements of the most talented artists on the planet at the GRAMMYs.

While the red carpet will be awash with designer gowns, the stages will host performances from the likes of Harry Styles and Lizzo, and the celebs will be treated like total royalty - there's also an added bonus of getting an invite to the GRAMMYs.

Every year, attendees are given a super boujee goodie bag filled with luxe freebies. In 2021, the $5,000 gift bag (opens in new tab) was stuffed with everything from fancy beauty products to 3D printed trainers and designer shopping vouchers.

So what can the famous faces expect in their goodie bags this year?

Entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets - the brains behind the Oscars goodie bags - are behind the GRAMMYs gifting lounge, and have put together the Presenter and Performer gift bags. And they sound incredible.

Guests can swing by The Grammys Gift Lounge to pick up all sorts of swag - think Bugaboo luxury strollers, Havianas, a Marei 1998 handbag and a robot dog.

If you're lucky enough to present and award or perform this year, you will also get a bag full of vouchers for various treatments, including the Art Lipo Celebrity Arms Sculpting procedure by Dr. Thomas Su, up to $10,000 worth of services at Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich's clinic in New York City and a tasting experience at Kokomo.

Oh, and a private global travel network membership. No big deal.

Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said: "We are excited to be back in Los Angeles and to once again be creating amazing GRAMMY gift magic. While our gifts are known far and wide for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose.

"Many of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the worldwide exposure that being associated with Music’s Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission."

The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday 5th February 2023 at 5pm PST.