One Day star Leo Woodall actually comes from a very famous family

Leo Woodall has been making quite the name for himself over the last couple of years. The actor won a legion of fans after appearing in season 2 of The White Lotus, and following the release of One Day on Netflix earlier this month he has cemented himself as a bit of a Gen Z heartthrob.

The British actor played Essex boy Jack in the HBO show back in 2022, but has since taken on the role of floppy-haired public school boy Dexter in the series adaptation of David Nicholls' best-selling book. While the film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess had a lukewarm reception when it was released in 2011, the Netflix show has been widely praised with Ambika Mod and Eleanor Tomlinson being acknowledged for their performances.

But with One Day at the front of their minds, it has only just become apparent to Leo's fans that he's actually from a very famous acting family. And he doesn't just have one or two family members with Thespian credentials - everyone from his parents, to his stepfather, and even his famous girlfriend are in the industry.

So, who are they? Leo's father is actor Andrew Woodall, who is known for his roles in Grantchester, Endeavour, the Couple Next Door and Solo: A Star Wars Story. His mother, Jane Morton, trained as an actor but decided against a silver screen career - however, she went on to marry Alexander Morton, making Leo's step-dad another actor. He is most known for his roles in Luther, Casualty and Monarch of the Glen. And, of course, Leo's girlfriend is rumoured to be his The White Lotus co-star, Meghann Fahy.

In an interview with the Guardian, Leo admitted that he has often felt 'personal pressure to make it' as a successful actor given that his family are also in the industry, stating that he wants their 'approval'. He said: "I was so nervous about what my family would think of me as an actor. Just, was I any good? I’ve always felt this personal pressure to make it. And they’ve always been wonderful and supportive."

He added: "It’s nothing to do with how they are. It’s completely self-inflicted. And that’s OK, I suppose. It’s a motivator."

Given the huge amount of success he has enjoyed in such a short space of time, it doesn't look like he has anything to worry about.