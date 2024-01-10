The trailer for One Day is here - and it shows this White Lotus star in a whole new light

The One Day trailer has arrived - and it's safe to say it goes right for the emotional jugular. It has been 13 years since the adaptation of David Nicholls's best-selling novel starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess hit screens, and made us all weep over the bittersweet tale of missed opportunities. Now Netflix is retelling the story through a 14-part series, with two new actors taking on the central roles of Dexter and Emma.

The streaming service announced the news back in 2021 and we've been eagerly waiting for news ever since. Now that the One Day trailer has dropped, we're finally seeing its cast in action - and Leo Woodall in a whole new light.

You'll recognise the British actor from the second season of The White Lotus, where he played Essex boy Jack (Leo apparently studied the accent of TOWIE's Joey Essex to prepare for the role). With The White Lotus' third season's cast recently confirmed, it's unlikely we'll see him again in the HBO show - but it's safe to say he's taking a very different route with his role in One Day. Gone is the cheeky Jack-the-lad persona, and in its place is floppy-haired Dexter, a romantic public school boy.

You'll also spot Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, who also recently starred in swingers thriller The Couple Next Door, as Dexter's humourless love interest (and later wife), Sylvie. This Is Going To Hurt's Ambika Mod takes on the role of Emma.

Ambika said of the production (via the Radio Times): "I really enjoyed the film, but I think a lot of people felt that – and I would agree – that an hour-and-a-half movie isn't usually enough to dedicate to this epic novel that spans 20 years.

"So, hopefully, in our series we’ll be able to cover more ground and sort of zoom in on the story with more detail… I think the way that our writers are going about it is really beautiful, and hopefully people will just be able to see more of the book in the series."

When will Netflix's One Day be released?

One Day will drop on Netflix on 8th February 2024 - just in time for Valentine's Day. The streaming service made the official announcement on X, alongside the caption: "Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall star in One Day, based on the best-selling book. Coming 8th February 2024."

What is Netflix's One Day about?

The Netflix production of One Day will follow the same plot as David Nicholls' best-selling book from 2009, which follows two protagonists - Dexter and Emma - over 20 years. The pair meet on the 15th of July, known as St. Swithin's Day, and it's a date that brings them together year after year, while they navigate life's hurdles, sometimes together and sometimes apart.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's official synopsis describes the show as 'an epic, tragi-comic love story' where 'every episode catches up with central characters Em and Dex on one particular day – 15th July – as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak'.

Excited? Same.