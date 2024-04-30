New Bridget Jones 4 plot details have been revealed and—put it this way—things are going to get very interesting

Bridget Jones fans, we come bearing news. There have been some brand new details released about the fourth film, which is likely to hit screens next year.

Since the announcement that our fourth dose of Bridget Jones is coming in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, we've all been wondering who the new love interest for our endearing protagonist will be.

With whispers of a new toyboy doing the rounds and Hugh Grant confirmed for the cast as loveable rogue Daniel Cleaver, things were already looking very interesting for Bridget. And now we can confirm there's a third man in the mix—a teacher at Bridget's son's school.

A film source told the Daily Mail: "Never before has Bridget had so many choices of men. It is going to be brilliant, all three are very different.

"Chiwetel, as the teacher, is the more secure and safe one and of the three certainly the best choice, but then you have the hunky Rockstar who Bridget meets on social media. He is much, much younger than her but she adores him, though their age gap makes things difficult."

The source then goes on to discuss the possibility of Daniel Cleaver, one of Bridget's original love interests, coming back on the scene. They continued: "But will Bridget be able to give up the temptation of Daniel Cleaver, who has been in and out of her life since she was in her 20s?"

Bridget Jones back in the original 2001 movie alongside Colin Firth (Image credit: Rex Features)

Bridget Jones' Baby saw our heroine once again deciding between two very different men. With echos back to her Mark Darcy/Daniel Clever dilemma, this time she was juggling feelings for a smooth-talking new guy on the scene, Jack Qwant (played by Grey's Anatomy's Dr McDreamy Patrick Demsey), and old flame Mark Darcy (played again by the original Darcy, Colin Firth).

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This time Bridget will choose from three potential suitors, and there's a famous face in the mix that has us all very excited. The White Lotus and One Day star Leo Woodall is one of the most talked-about actors at the moment, winning over audiences with his cheeky chappy persona in the Sicilian instalment (and second season) of The White Lotus and then graduating to fully-bonafide heartthrob with his layered portrayal of Dexter Mayhew alongside Ambika Mod in One Day.

He'll be competing against Bridget's ex, Daniel Cleaver, with Hugh Grant back in his role alongside Renée Zellweger. 12 Years A Slave star and all-around acting legend Chiwetel Ejiofor is the newest addition to the lineup and has had less air time so far, but his character, a teacher at Bridget's son's school, is still firmly in the running for Bridget's affections.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is rumoured to be making its way to screens around Valentine's Day 2025, but the UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

Watch this space for more details...