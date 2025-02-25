Justin Bieber just shared sweet insights into relationship with son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber has rarely spoken publicly about his baby boy Jack Blues Bieber since he was born, but over the weekend, the popstar shared some sweet insights into their father-son relationship.

On Sunday, Justin participated in a charity ice hockey game, Skate for LA Strong. The event was hosted by the National Hockey League and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, and aimed to raise money to help the city's recovery following the devastating January wildfires.

Other stars who showed their support for the event included Snoop Dogg, Steve Carell, Will Ferrell and Danny DeVito, according to Bleacher Report and Hello!.

During the event, the LA Kings media team asked when Justin planned to introduce Jack to hockey, and he replied: "As soon as possible." He then added: "It's never too early."

It's so sweet that Justin can't wait to introduce his little one to one of his passions!

As a proud Canadian, the singer is a huge hockey fan, and roots for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Justin's outing and comments come amid rumours about his health, which a rep for the star promptly shut down in a statement to TMZ.

The "Peaches" singer and his wife, the model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, welcomed baby Jack in August 2024.

They had revealed that they were expecting their first child together in May, when they posted a video and photos from their vow renewal ceremony, in which Hailey's baby bump was clearly visible.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

A photo posted by on

Hailey and Justin, who tied the knot in 2018, had previously opened up about wanting children together, and about not wanting to rush things.

In particular, the model was concerned about raising a child in the public eye, and once told The Sunday Times: "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

As a result, the doting parents make sure to keep their family life as private as possible.

