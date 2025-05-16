Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently on trial for charges related to sex-trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper and producer appeared in a New York court this week, eight months after his arrest, where he faces criminal charges and several civil lawsuits. Diddy has pleaded not guilty and denied the charges against him, claiming that his sexual relationships were consensual. His ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has been a key witness in the case, and over the course of her testimony has alleged that she was sexually, mentally and physically abused by Diddy during their relationship.

In recent months, Justin Bieber's relationship with Diddy has been widely discussed online with many speculating that the singer - who has known Diddy since he was a teenager - may have also been a 'victim'. Until now, Justin has declined to comment on the case or his involvement with Diddy during the early years of his career. However, on Thursday, one of Justin's representatives addressed the speculation in a statement to TMZ. They said: "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Additional sources - who the publication claims to be 'right at the centre of Justin's life - went on to claim to the news site that 'Diddy never sexually or otherwise abused Bieber'. These insiders reportedly alleged that Justin's public relationship with Diddy was 'performative' and that he was actually friends with Diddy's sons, Quincy and Justin.

Following his arrest in September, videos of Diddy with a teenage Justin have resurfaced on social media. Among them is a clip from 2009 where he tells the camera that he is unable to share what how the pair will spend the day, only alluding that it would be a '15 year old's dream', simply stating: "For the next 48 hours, he's with me and we're gonna go buck full crazy."

In another video from an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2011, Diddy says that Justin 'knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television'.

Justin has sparked concern from fans in recent months after posting a string of unusual social media posts, including a recent Mother's Day post about his wife, Hailey, and following his appearance at Coachella in April where a video of him smoking and dancing went viral.

