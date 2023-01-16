John Legend confirms that Chrissy Teigen has given birth

John Legend (opens in new tab) has shared the news that Chrissy Teigen (opens in new tab) gave birth last week.

The couple announced that they were expecting back in August, sharing the happy news via social media.

This weekend, John confirmed that they have welcomed their 'little baby', sharing the news with the crowd at a private concert on Friday 13th January, via People.

He reportedly told them, "What a blessed day" while discussing their little one's arrival earlier that morning.

He also added that he "didn't get a lot of sleep" but "feels energised" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

Fans who attended the private gig shared their love on Twitter, with one writing: "@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning #congratulations."

The couple is yet to announce the news of their new arrival on their personal social media accounts, but fans are keenly checking their Instagram profiles waiting for an update.

John previously discussed the happy news with the publication, saying: "We're all excited.

"And, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what's happening, so they're really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they'll be good at being a big sister and big brother."

Chrissy added: "They've been excited for a long time. I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

Congratulations to them!