Jennifer Lopez on the struggles of a blended family with Ben Affleck
"It's a process that needs to be handled with so much care."
Jennifer Lopez has recently opened up about her relationship with Ben Affleck and the ins and outs of their blended family.
The pair married almost two decades after their breakup, and finally said "I do" in a low key Vegas ceremony, and naturally, photos of her wedding dress went viral.
After the couple split in 2004, both JLo and Affleck went on to start their own families separately.
But now they are back together and better than ever, transitioning into a blended family. The Marry Me actress spoke to Vogue about her husband's different parenting styles.
Blending five teenagers together can't be a simple process, but the couple are "learning about parenting from each other."
"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez told the publication.
While Affleck's ex, Jennifer Garner, is "an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," JLo's ex-husband lives on the East Coast.
Affleck has three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and JLo has two children, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, with former partner, Marc Anthony.
Creating a beautifully blended family is the goal for the couple, and a space that feels like home.
"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him," she shares.
She also adds that while she 'had to learn how to be a fighter' growing up, she wants to give her children a life that she didn't have while 'developing that survivalist mentality'.
Dionne Brighton is a Trainee Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in London, Dionne got her degree in English Literature at the University of East Anglia with an special interest in Wellness and Feminism. She loves to write about Women’s health and all things female empowerment.
In her spare time you will find her reading a good book, writing in her journal or fuelling her Asos addiction.
She can’t resist a good groove and sing-a-long, (don't expect Dionne Warwick vocals) and loves a trip to the theatre.
