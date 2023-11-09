Jamie Lynn Spears is rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb - and Britney's fans aren't happy
Oh dear.
Since Britney Spears' memoir was released last month, the singer's life has been back in the headlines. In her book, The Woman In Me, Britney details her experience of growing up in the spotlight, the breakdown of her relationship with Justin Timberlake, and life under a thirteen year conservatorship, but she also wrote about her fractured relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.
In recent years, Britney has called out her sister on social media - criticising Jamie Lynn for her own 2022 memoir Things I Should Have Said and describing feeling isolated in her own recent tell-all. She writes that Jamie encouraged her to 'stop fighting' the conservatorship, saying: "I didn’t understand how Jamie Lynn and our father had developed such a good relationship. She knew I was reaching out to her for help and that she was dogging me. I felt like she should have taken my side. As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalising on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous."
Now, it has been rumoured that Jamie Lynn is set to join the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here campmates when the show starts again later this month. The actress, 32, could be heading to the famous Australian jungle with one insider telling The Mirror: "Jamie Lynn has got decades of history and bad blood with Britney to rake over and has laid out her feelings pretty clearly in her own book. It will be interesting to hear her spill the beans about her life and her family and the controversial conservatorship - and to find out whether the sisters really do get along now - or not."
However, speculation over her appearance on the show - which could also star the likes of Nigel Farage and Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson - has not got down well with Britney's fans who have taken to social media to express their unhappiness.
One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "We need to vote her to do every single trial!!"
Another added: "I never thought I’d see a parallel between Jamie Lynn Spears and Matt Hancock but here we are, wishing them nothing but bug filled eyeballs."
I'm A Celebrity will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 19th November 2023 at 9pm.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The John Lewis Christmas advert has landed - and it is pure joy
Get ready for a big helping of festive feels
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Girls Aloud is set to make a comeback —and apparently they could be heading to Glastonbury
The band will reunite in the late Sarah Harding's honour
By Lauren Hughes
-
As an eternally stressed person - trust me when I say these 10 relaxation techniques have changed the game
Relaxation mode: on.
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
Britney Spears' memoir is set to be turned into a Hollywood movie or TV series
The Woman In Me has been a huge success since its release last week
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Justin Timberlake jetted off to Mexico amid fallout from Britney Spears' memoir
Sounds nice!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears teases that a second memoir will be released next year
"Get ready."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Justin Timberlake is 'not okay' with Britney Spears' memoir revelations
"It has been a bit stressful."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The biggest revelations from Britney Spears' memoir
Her book, The Woman In Me, has now been released
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Britney Spears' memoir details regret over abortion while dating Justin Timberlake
"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Justin Timberlake will 'not be happy' with Britney Spears' memoir
The explosive tell-all will be released later this month
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Britney Spears addresses divorce for the first time and says she 'couldn't take the pain'
"I will be as strong as I can and do my best."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde