Who is rumoured to appear on this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here?

As I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! prepares to return to our TV screens this November, rumours are flying as to who will make an appearance on the series. Below, we share everything we've heard so far — from the probable, to the far-fetched...

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood of Love Island and TOWIE fame is one of the rumoured cast members who is the most likely to make an appearance on the new series of I'm a Celebrity. Olivia was in the original 2022 cast, but sadly had to leave the show after just a day as the producers were concerned about her health. This came after a blood test showed she may have anaemia.

"I turned out to be absolutely fine but they were being careful, they were doing their jobs and looking after me," the star said on Lorraine (via Yahoo!). "At some point, I would love to return. Unfinished business!"

Ergo, even if Olivia doesn't return this season, she is likely to do so in the future.

Alex Beresford

Following his appearance on ITV's All Star Musicals in 2022, Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford revealed that he'd love to be part of I'm a Celeb.

"Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle," he said at the time (via the Daily Star).

"The only thing is I don't know how good I would be with snakes and spiders but I think it is the show that all of us that work in telly want to do."

Liz Truss

Britain's shortest-lived Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has reportedly been approached by I'm a Celebrity producers, following the noise surrounding Matt Hancock's participation last year.

"After seeing the effect of having former Health Secretary on the show last year, bosses were keen to repeat the feat in the new series," a source told The Sun (via the Mirror).

"High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp, which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home."

Unfortunately, though, a source close to MP Liz said that she wouldn't be participating in the show.

Josie Gibson

According to The Sun, Big Brother winner Josie Gibson may have already signed on for I'm a Celebrity, and got quite a big cheque out of the deal — that's how much ITV apparently wanted her to be part of the cast.

"Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her," a source told The Sun.

"She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her.

"She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates."

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall, Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs, is another name you might be lucky enough to catch on your TV screens in a different capacity.

"Tyrone is one of Corrie’s most-loved characters so Alan comes with a ready-made fan base," a source told The Sun about the actor' potential appearance on I'm a Celeb.

"Sometimes soap actors who are known for their iconic roles don’t quite translate once in camp — Adam Woodyatt being one recent example. But Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast."

Apparently commenting on this story, and I'm a Celebrity spokesperson reminded The Sun: "Any names suggested at this stage are speculation."

Danny Cipriani

Rugby pro Danny Cipriani is another rumoured member of the cast, following in the footsteps of former contestant Mike Tindall.

"Danny is one of the most exciting signings for this series, he will be the hunk of the line up and already there is talk of him and shower scenes amongst staff working on the programme," an ITV source told the Daily Mail.

"There is also huge anticipation that he will reveal secrets from his showbiz lifestyle, he has been linked to many women over the years, and his scandals are well documented too so there will be lots for him to share.

"But he has a sense of humour too which will ensure he is both popular amongst his camp mates but also with those watching at home.

"Danny might have settled down now but he is still wild at heart. There are high hopes that he will make it to the final."

Danny married wife Victoria Rose in 2021.

Richard Madeley

Though there are no reports specific to this year, GMB presenter Richard Madeley was rumoured to return to I'm a Celeb in 2022 - but given that he didn't appear last year, the Mirror has suggested that he could well be on the line-up this year.

Denise Van Outen

TV regular Denise Van Outen told The Sun in 2021, speaking of I'm a Celebrity: "I will do it at some point. I think I’m A Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do."

Denise, 49, will turn 50 in May 2024, so if she's not part of the cast this year, it's very likely she'll be on the series next year.

The Vivienne

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner recently told ITV's Lorraine about I'm a Celeb: "I’ve never thought about it but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be… Get me to that jungle, what a great life opportunity. I am all for that!"

Jade Thirlwall

Asked in 2021 whether she would consider doing I'm a Celeb, former Little Mix member Jade said: "I'll try anything once me, do you know what I mean? I'll give it a crack." Since she wasn't on the show last year, perhaps 2023 could be the one?

Phil Taylor

Darts pro Phil Taylor has told the Mirror: "I would like to do the jungle — I'm not so sure about Strictly, although it would do me the world of good and get me fit… But if I was asked to do the jungle, and it fits in with my schedule, I would love to have a crack at it."

Frankie Dettori

Jockey Frankie Dettori has had many bets placed on his possible appearance on I'm a Celebrity.

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for William Hill said: "Presuming this will be his last season in the saddle, we’ve seen plenty of money come in for Frankie Dettori to appear in this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in November.

"There seems to be confidence that the Italian jockey will serve a stint in the jungle this year."

Susanna Reid

Good Morning Britain once posted a video on Instagram of Susanna Reid answering fan questions, including one about whether she would consider going to the jungle (via Hello!). Her reaction? - "Never say never!"

Ed Sheeran

OK, so it's probably unlikely that international superstar Ed Sheeran will have space in his schedule for a reality show, but he has expressed interest in it in the past.

"The one I would do is probably I'm A Celebrity... it looks quite fun," Ed once told Jonathan Ross (via the Mirror). "Genuinely. It looks fun. If I had time off, you go in a jungle with a bunch of people you sort of know..."

Matt Baker

TV star Matt Baker has been rumoured to be on the line-up for years but has yet to make an appearance. While he hasn't addressed the rumours directly, he has told the Mirror that he wouldn't feel totally out of place in Australia: "We've got woods on our farm and I spend a lot of time out there — it's kind of the Durham Dales version of the jungle. I'm not shy of being out in the trees," he said.

Will Mellor

Speaking to Hello! in 2021, Will Mellor's friend Ralf Little revealed: "Will [Mellor] and I talked about it on the podcast and... [he] said [he'd go on] I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! I was like, 'Really?' Will said, 'It's the biggest and why not?'"

Why not indeed!

Will you be tuning in to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here this year?

Not just yet - but we'll keep you updated as soon as we have more details.