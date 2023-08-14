Why fans think Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are secretly dating

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This year has seen a number of celebrity break-ups and get togethers. While the splits caused shockwaves for various fandoms across the world - think Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, and Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth - there have also been some unlikely couplings.

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez was spotted on dates with Zayn Malik, there are rumours that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are an item and there was even speculation that there was a blossoming romance between Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama (although both parties later denied there was any truth to it).

Following his split from Olivia Wilde late last year, Harry Styles was linked to Emily Ratajkowski when the pair were spotted kissing in Toyko back in March.

However, it seems that the As It Was singer could be dating actor Taylor Russell.

Online speculation started back in June when Taylor - who stars in Bones & All alongside Timothee Chalamet, and Netflix show Lost In Space - was spotted in the VIP section of Harry's gig in Vienna where he was performing as part of his Love On Tour shows. Afterwards, the pair were seen hanging out in the city together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to last week and photographs emerged of Harry and Taylor hugging after she performed in a play in London. Sources told Page Six that there were seen looking rather cosy at the after-party, and then left together.

The insider said: "It looked like they were holding hands.

"Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time. He introduced her to James [Corden] and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling."

They added that Harry was seen leaving via a side door while carrying her bags, saying: "They are clearly trying to keep their romance under the radar and avoid being photographed together."

Just a few days later, they were seen spending time together in the capital once again.

Are they? Aren't they?

We'll have to wait and see...