Did Maya Jama just hint that she *is* dating Leonardo DiCaprio?
We can't keep up.
It would seem that 2023 is quickly becoming the year of the unlikely celebrity couple.
Over the last few weeks, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were seen looking cosy in Tokyo during *that* viral kissing video (opens in new tab) and a resurfaced interview suggests that they might have been seeing each other for longer than we thought (opens in new tab). Then Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were reportedly spotted on a date (opens in new tab) in New York City. And then the internet went into overdrive with rumours that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were a thing.
However, one potential romance that has piqued interest is that of Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama.
Last week, the Oscar-winning actor addressed rumours that he was dating the Love Island host (opens in new tab) following a string of reported meet ups.
An insider previously told The Sun: "They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything. They are having fun and seeing how it goes.
"They live in different countries and Maya has had a long distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time. Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her."
While Leo denied the claims last week, Maya has not spoken about the speculation publicly - but her social media followers believe they picked up on a subtle hint.
Posting to her Instagram Stories, the TV personality shared a video of herself enjoying the sunshine in a bikini. Eagled-eyed fans also noticed that she was wearing a gold necklace that reads 'Leo'.
Despite the current online interest in the potential partnership, it is worth noting that Maya was born on 14th August, making her star sign Leo.
Could it be a subtle nod to the dating rumours? Or is it a playful way of poking fun at the unending interest in her love life? Or is she actually just wearing her favourite piece of horoscope-inspired jewellery?
The jury's out...
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
