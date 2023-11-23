Harry Styles responds to rumours he cut his hair to join The White Lotus cast

In a crossover of events that nobody saw coming, Harry Styles' new buzzcut and The White Lotus were the subjects of a lot of internet chatter last night. Harry's hair piqued the interest of netizens earlier this month when he was spotted at a gig in Las Vegas with cropped tresses, so much so that his mum even waded into the 'Harry's hair' furore. Some fans were adamant that it was in response to the newly released vault tracks on Taylor Swift's re-recorded 1989, but over the last 24 hours the rumour mill went into overdrive with claims that he had actually gone for the chop to star in the upcoming season of The White Lotus.

The show has cast a number of A-listers since season one first aired in 2021, with everyone from Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza to Sydney Sweeney and Lukas Gage picking up roles in the popular drama. While The White Lotus season 3 has been confirmed, it is thought that it may not return to our screens until 2025 despite filming set to start in early 2024.

However, Harry's new 'do teamed with Deadline's report that new characters will include 'a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a misfit and a yogi' led to fans believing that Styles could have landed an important role on the show. Anonymous celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi also claimed that an 'A-list singer' was 'circling a part' - with the singer tipped to play the reported 'yogi'.

It wouldn't be a far cry from the creative endeavours that Harry has enjoyed in recent years. As well as picking up a GRAMMY for his album Harry's House earlier this year, he has also made a move into acting and has starred in a number of silver screen blockbusters including Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Now, following the speculation, Harry has responded to the rumours that he'll be joining The White Lotus for season 3. According to HuffPost UK, his team confirmed that Harry won't be starring in the show. Currently, the only confirmed cast member is Natasha Rothwell - who played Belinda in season one - as per Variety, but fans are hoping to see the likes of Meghann Fahy and Jon Gries reprise their roles. According to the publication, Evan Peters and Hayden Panettiere could also make an appearance as they have both expressed interest in the past.

We'll have to wait and see...