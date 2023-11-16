Harry Styles' mum has now waded into the buzzcut furore
The cut is taking over the internet
When the news broke that Harry Styles had swapped his signature curls for a buzzcut, there was somewhat of a national outcry. The resounding question after the grainy pictures emerged of Harry sporting the new buzzcut style from those who are clearly so invested in Harry's luscious locks was: "Why?"
Well, it seems we now have the answer to this perplexing hair 'do conundrum. And it's come to us from a very unlikely source—a fan who bumped into Harry's mum in Ikea. Taking to TikTok, the (somewhat overwhelmed) fan posted a video that shared all the details of her chance meeting with Harry's mum, which she calls the "BEST DAY OF MY LIFE".
After initially doubting that Harry Styles' mum would be 'shopping in Ikea on a Sunday' as 'that just doesn't make sense', the fan - who goes by @madelin_elise on TikTok - plucked up the courage to ask for a photo with Anne, before questioning her about Harry's new haircut.
"Has Harry shaved his head?" she asked his mum, to which she replied simply: "Yes."
@madelin_elise ♬ original sound - Maddie 🌻
Stunned, the fan told her TikTok followers: "I didn’t know what to do with this information. Not only have I met the love of my life’s mother, she then tells me that he’s shaved his head!"
Madelin then went on to explain how her dad asked Anne: "Is it for a film or is it just for a change?”
To which Harry's mum replied: "It’s because he’s on holiday, he fancied a change." Fair play, Harry!
The fan raved about the interaction, writing in the comments that Anne is 'genuinely the most wonderful person' after glowingly recounting how Harry's mum told her 'don't ever call yourself a loser' when she apologised for breaking down in tears during the encounter.
The news originally filtered into the public consciousness when US gossip account Deuxmoi shared an image of Harry sporting a buzzcut at a U2 concert in Las Vegas with rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Russell last week. The reaction has been rather intense, with fans asking for 'a moment's silence for Harry's curls'.
A number of conspiracy theories have also emerged, from one that alleges the singer has been hiding a receding hairline, to another claim that Harry went for the chop in protest to a Taylor Swift lyric.
Nice to know his mum is completely unbothered, though.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
Begrudgingly, I went caffeine-free for 30 days - here’s how it’s changed my relationship with coffee for good
Bye, bye, beautiful beans.
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
The cutest Christmas-inspired baby names if you're expecting this winter
Festive and adorable
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Diana reportedly loved these 4 (very sophisticated) perfumes
Insiders say they were the Princess's go-tos
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Harry Styles appears to have shaved his head - and fans think it's all down to Taylor Swift
Are you ready for these pics?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles got in trouble with this A-lister at the Met Gala in 2019
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Things are getting 'very serious' between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell
"Harry is head over heels."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Why fans think Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are secretly dating
Are they? Aren't they?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles makes sweet gesture to tennis star after she missed his concert
This is adorable
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Harry Styles almost played Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid - but here's why he wasn't cast
He was *almost* the Disney Prince
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Emily Ratajkowski hints that she's been dating Harry Styles for longer than we thought
'He's kind of great.'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
A video of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles kissing has gone viral
Are they a thing now?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde