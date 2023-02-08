Awards season is well underway, and 2023 has already brought with it some iconic celebrity moments - from Jennifer Coolidge's incredible Golden Globes speech (opens in new tab), to Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg's hilariously awkward flirting (opens in new tab).

But the 65th Grammys Award ceremony this weekend was undoubtedly a night to remember, with Beyoncé making history as the biggest Grammys award winner ever (opens in new tab) and Ben Affleck becoming a surprising highlight (opens in new tab) thanks to his rather unenthusiastic appearance.

Oh, and a lip reader has weighed in on what Jennifer Lopez allegedly said (opens in new tab) to her husband in *that* viral clip.

However, there is one musician who has been making headlines since the A-listers gathered at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday - Harry Styles.

As well as picking up the golden gramophone for Album of the Year, the ex-boybander was spotted hugging his former flame Taylor Swift (opens in new tab) (which sent both fan bases into a frenzy) and enjoying a sweet moment onstage with a 78 year old fan.

However, his performance of As It Was in a sparkly fringe jumpsuit has also been doing the rounds on social media.

Harry sang the track from his award winning album, Harry's House, complete with a bevy of backup dancers on a rotating stage.

But it seems that the floor ended up moving in the wrong direction - and dancers had to quickly adapt the routine to adjust to the mishap.

Dancer Brandon Mathis said in an Instagram video: "But what you don't know is that the moment the curtain opened and it was time to perform, our turntable started spinning in reverse. Backward. Freaking all of us out on live television, and there was nothing we could do to stop it."

Although he states they had been 'rehearsing this piece perfectly' in the lead up to the show, everyone on stage was forced to carry on when the technical issue arose.

He said: "In real time, we have to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse. Talk about professionalism."

The technical difficulty was the stage spinning the wrong way as soon as they stepped on it 😭😭 PROFESSIONALS cause they still killed it having to change it right at the last second pic.twitter.com/s9OJaEO808February 6, 2023 See more

In a now-deleted TikTok video, fellow dancer Dexter Da Rocha explained via Entertainment Tonight: "We rehearsed for 10 days getting down these beautiful formations and sliding off the turntable... and Harry did such a good job integrating into it.

"This whole time we're practicing with the turntable counter-clockwise. We did it loads of times and got it down to the point where we were at dress rehearsal, it was spotless and beautiful."

But when the turntable began spinning in the opposite direction, the dancers were unable to 'get the attention of the technician' due to the fact they were live on television.

Da Rocha added: "So, to switch all those patterns on the spot, having not even walked in that direction... like it sounds it'd be easy to walk, it's like a treadmill, but I swear to god, since it's circular, it pulls you in different directions and it's such a special type of balance."

Pretty impressive if you ask us!