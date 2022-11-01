Jennifer Coolidge brought 'strange chaos' to The White Lotus set

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The White Lotus is set to return for a second season after the HBO series proved to be an award-winning success the first time around.

If you missed the show when it first aired in 2021, it follows a group of guests at a luxury resort in Hawaii and became such a hit that it picked up an impressive five Emmy awards as well as scoring a plethora of nominations at various other ceremonies.

The first episode of the latest instalment aired this week and saw the return of Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya McQuoid, who is the only cast member from the original series to reprise her role.

Will Sharpe - who portrays Ethan Spiller in The White Lotus season 2 - has spoken about the new release and has revealed it is "darker" than its predecessor.

Speaking to The Independent, he said: "It’s interesting how the location affects the series."

The first series saw jet setters head to the hotel chain White Lotus in Hawaii before a whole lot of drama kicks off.

The second series follows a similar vein, but is set in Sicily, Italy.

Will continued: "This season feels darker... as if it has this operatic quality to it, like a Roman tragedy or something. The volcano being right there was sort of surreal - and it does affect the psychology of the show.”

However, Jennifer - who has previously starred in Legally Blonde and American Pie - brought a "strange chaos" to the set, proving that she is able to bring the entertainment on and off camera.

Will continued: "It’s really infectious. There was one time when she wore a Russian hat at dinner.”

The show follows guests at The White Lotus resort in Sicily as they navigate family feuds, rifts and relationships - as well as dealing with mysterious murders.

The first episode of season 2 reportedly saw 1.5 million viewers tuning in according to Warner Bros Discovery, a greater number than the show's season one finale.

A sign of good things to come? We certainly think so!