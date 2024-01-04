Harry Styles debuts yet another new haircut - and fans can't cope

It seems that Harry Styles' hair needs its own social media account at this rate. The singer has been getting a considerable amount of attention in recent months thanks to his ever-changing locks, and Harry was spotted with another new 'do on what looks to be a New Year's getaway in sunnier climes—and fans have taken to social media to express their delight.

As we have noted before, the backlash to Harry's buzzcut was pretty ridiculous. The furore was so intense that even his mum responded to some of the comments and various rumours circulated - some claimed that he cut his hair in response to Taylor Swift's unreleased songs, while others said it was thanks to a role in the upcoming season of The White Lotus.

Harry's new look is a slightly softer style, with his dark hair growing a little longer on the top and shorter at the sides.

Harry's fans have been very enthusiastic about the prospect that he's now growing out his divisive buzzcut, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their approval, with some asking about his hair care routine due to the seemingly rapid regrowth. We're listening, Harry.

'HOW DOES IT GROW SO FAST,' wrote one fan on the social media platform.

Another said: 'What’s his hair care routine.'

A third added: 'SHUT UPPPP I CAN RUN MY HANDS THRU HIS HAIRRRRRR.'

The Watermelon Sugar singer first debuted his freshly shaved head while attending a November U2 concert with his reported girlfriend Taylor Russell. The pair looked cosy while enjoying the concert, but the photo was a very blurry account of Harry's new look. It's thought that Harry and Taylor have been dating since the summer, though neither has officially confirmed the romance, despite them being spotted out together on cute London dates and enjoying a festive dip in the Thames on Boxing Day.

Harry debuted the buzzcut in all its glory in some official snaps for his fragrance brand Pleasing in mid-November, with the photo garnering over one million likes, despite the protests about Harry cutting off his curls.