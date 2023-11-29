Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are 'living together' and secretly enjoying cute London dates

It was the celebrity romance we didn't quite see coming, but it sounds like things are getting pretty serious between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell. The Bones & All actress, who has also been making her mark in London's West End starring in The Effect, has been linked to Harry since the summer but the new couple is keeping their relationship relatively under wraps.

While undoubtedly a potentially very exciting power couple in the entertainment world, we're yet to see an official announcement from the pair on their relationship, though it has been said that Harry is "head over heels" for Taylor and more recently there have been whispers that the couple have taken a new step in their relationship.

A source confirmed to The Sun that Taylor has been staying with Harry at his hotel while his house renovations are underway and the pair have been "cycling around London like tourists" and "popping out for coffees and snacks". Sounds like the absolute dream TBF.

The source told The Sun: "Harry has understandably kept a wide berth from his pad while the major works are underway, and has checked into a lavish hotel while in London. His girlfriend Taylor has been staying with him. They keep a low profile, popping out for coffees and snacks, and cycling around London like tourists."

Back in October, another source revealed that "things are very serious" between the pair.

"Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can," the source told Us Weekly. "Despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible. Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor."

It's thought that Harry and Taylor met earlier this year, with their relationship intensifying over the summer. Harry was first linked to Taylor in June when they were spotted leaving London’s White Cube art gallery looking cosy. Taylor was then later spotted in the VIP section of Harry's gig in Vienna during his Love On Tour shows, cheering the singer on.

The pair's relationship came into the spotlight again when they were spotted at a concert, dancing away to U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere (this is when Harry also debuted his divisive buzz cut - a lot to unpack there).

While we're yet to see any official snaps of the loved-up duo, it sounds like it's only a matter of time...