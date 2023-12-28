Harry Styles and Taylor Russell enjoy a festive day date amidst romance speculation

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's blossoming romance has been the subject of much speculation, with the couple keeping their relationship largely under wraps. But it looks like Harry and Taylor are going from strength to strength—particularly after new photographs emerged of the pair spending the festive season together.

The couple were spotted on Boxing Day enjoying a cold-water dip in the River Thames in London, complete with woolly hats, as well as gloves and swimming socks to protect their extremities.

The picture, which was captured by a fan shows Harry and Taylor emerging from an idyllic spot on the river, emerging from the icy water on a river-side jetty with swans and ducks swimming in the background.

Harry's no stranger to active pursuits as a keen bouldering fan and has spoken out before about the benefits of cold-water therapy, during both wild swims and through using an ice bath. Back in 2022, Harry posted an image of himself submerged in an ice bath as part of his post-show recovery routine.

In an interview with Better Homes & Gardens, the singer said he swam outdoors daily. “I feel like people who have discovered cold water swimming are just so happy for you that you’ve also found it. That’s the thing with a swim—it’s the one thing you never regret.”

It's common practice for people to enjoy a festive cold-water dip on Boxing Day to blow away the cobwebs after an indulgent Christmas Day. However, as the water is extremely cold this time of year, it's essential to have the right cold-water swimming kit, including neoprene gloves and swim socks. It's good to see Harry setting a good example!

Harry and Taylor were first romantically linked in the summer when the pair were seen leaving an art gallery together. Since then, the new couple have been spotted out and about enjoying cute London dates and supporting each other's professional lives.

Back in October, a source revealed that "things are very serious" for the couple. They told Us Weekly: "Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can. Despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible. Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor."