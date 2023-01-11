Jennifer Coolidge's iconic Golden Globes acceptance speech is going viral

Last night saw the 80th annual Golden Globes, hosted this year by Jerrod Carmichael and held at the Beverly Hilton.

The ceremony saw A-listers flock to the red carpet from far and wide to celebrate the best in TV and film as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Banshees of Inisherin emerged the most victorious, with the film taking home three major gongs of the night - Best Comedy or Musical Film, Best Screenplay and Best Comedy Actor. But another big winner and perhaps the star of the 2023 Golden Globes was Jennifer Coolidge, taking home the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series accolade for The White Lotus.

The 61-year-old actress who starred as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, took to the stage to accept her award, giving particular thanks to the show's creator Mike White, who she credits for giving her a new life.

“There were like five people that kept me going for, you know, 20 years with these little jobs. And Ryan Murphy, you were one of them," Jennifer Coolidge announced to the audience. "Let’s see... who else was there. It was just you, Ryan."

She continued: “No, but, I mean, I didn’t know anybody, and it just was sort of this thing that wasn’t going anywhere. Then there were these people who would give me these cute little jobs and it would just be enough to get to the next one. Michael Patrick King, you kept me going for a long time, and Reese [Witherspoon], you got me in Legally Blonde. And then the Weiss brothers would keep me going because some of these would go like five different episodes, and five different sequels of American Pie. I’ve milked that to death. I’m still going for six or seven, whatever they want.

“But I just want to say, I hope my agent at UTA and Tiffany, you all forgive me because the hook came out at the last thing I got an award at, this giant hook, and I thought it left when Vaudeville ended, and this hook came and took me off the stage at the Emmys. And I didn’t get to say what I really wanted to say at the Emmys."

She continued: "I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happens is they get fizzled out by life or whatever, and you know I thought I was going to be Queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. But you know, I had these giant ideas. And then you get older and shit’s going to happen. And I just want to say, Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you have changed my life in a million different ways.

"My neighbours are speaking to me and things like that," she continued. "I mean it, I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me! It’s to you, Mike White, and I just want to say, if you don't know Mike White, this is what you should know: He is worried about the world, he’s worried about people, he’s worried about friends of his that aren’t doing well, he’s always worried about people, you’re worried about animals, and he really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met... You make people want to live longer, and I didn’t. So anyway, I just want to say, Mike White, I love you to death."

Like we needed a reason to love Jennifer Coolidge more.