Victoria Beckham opens up about David affair allegations for the first time

Victoria Beckham has addressed the affair allegations which surrounded her husband David almost twenty years after the infamous claims made headlines.

As part of a four-part documentary series on Netflix, David and Victoria have opened up about their life behind the scenes and the show, simply titled Beckham, charts the couple's love story since their first meeting in 1997.

During one segment, the former Spice Girl candidly spoke about the impact that the infidelity allegations had on her and her marriage for the first time.

In 2004, David's personal assistant Rebecca Loos claimed that she had an affair with the football player during his time in Spain at Real Madrid. The Beckhams have repeatedly denied the claims, and David said in a statement at the time: "During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. What appeared this morning is just one further example.

"The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

Now, Victoria has shared that it 'was the hardest period' as it 'felt like the world was against us'.

In the documentary, as reported via The Sun, she explained: "Here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.

"It was an absolute circus - and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it."

When asked if she 'resented' David at the time, she replied candidly: "If I'm being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

David also speaks about the allegations, saying: "There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with.

"It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

Beckham is available to stream on Netflix now.