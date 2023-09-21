David Beckham comments on keeping relationship with Victoria secret in early days

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria and David Beckham. Posh and Becks. Now that these two global superstars have been an item for some 25 years, it's hard for any of us to imagine what it was like when news of their romance had yet to break.

And yet, when the two first started dating in 1997, they had to keep their relationship secret for a while, presumably so as to avoid undue media attention.

In the trailer for the upcoming documentary BECKHAM, which will air on Netflix starting 4 October, the iconic spouses briefly recall what it was like for them in the early days of their relationship.

"My manager kept saying, 'Try and keep it under wraps,'" Victoria said. "So we would meet in car parks — and that's not as seedy as it sounds."

At this, David can simply be heard commenting: "Classy."

While that's all the information we have until the documentary comes out, what we do know is that the Beckhams went on their first date in 1997, that they announced their engagement in January 1998, followed by a pregnancy announcement a few months later. Their first son Brooklyn Joseph was born in March 1999, and his parents tied the knot in July of that year (per People).

The Beckhams became parents again several times after that, welcoming Romeo James in 2002, Cruz David in 2005, and finally their only daughter Harper Seven in 2011.

And 25 years later, David and Victoria's love seems as strong as ever, with the two of them regularly paying loving tributes to each other on social media — including while promoting BECKHAM.

Posting on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "I’m so proud of you @DavidBeckham and everything you’ve achieved.. I can’t wait for you all to see BECKHAM on @Netflix from October 4!! xx"

As for David, he celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary with the sweet words: "On this day 4.7.99 ... 24 years and counting ... To the best wife , mummy & drinking partner ( most of the time ) Happy Anniversary love u so much"