Hailey Bieber has spoken out about the effect that Justin Bieber divorce rumours have had on her
Hailey Bieber is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Justin Bieber to their 2024 pregnancy (and viral announcement), she never fails to make headlines.
Yes, the 27-year-old Rhodes founder has been front and centre, something that she candidly explained this week has actually had a negative impact.
This is chiefly down to the endless speculation around her marriage, with the mother to be recalling the negative rhetoric around her relationship with Justin Bieber from the start.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," Bieber explained in a recent interview with W Magazine, going on to recall the hurtful rumours that have plagued their relationship.
"Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced," she listed.
"It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy," she continued. "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realise that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."
This is not the first time that Bieber has opened up about the negative rhetoric around her relationship, explaining previously that it was a serious consideration for her when having children.
"I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” Bieber exlained in a conversation with The Sunday Times last year. “It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.
"We can only do the best we can to raise them," she later continued. "As long as they feel loved and safe."
