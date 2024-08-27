There's a special meaning behind Justin and Hailey Bieber's baby name choice

Hailey and Justin Bieber officially announced the news over the weekend that they had welcomed a baby son.

"Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber," Justin posted to Instagram, alongside a sweet photograph of their new son's foot, which Hailey Bieber later shared to her Instagram Stories.

The photograph unsurprising went viral, with A-list pals from Kylie Jenner to Donatella Versace commenting their heartfelt congratulations.

It was their baby name choice that made the most news however, with fans quick to spot a very special meaning behind the moniker.

The name 'Jack Blues' appears to honour a long-standing tradition in the Bieber family, with family members carrying the initials 'JB'.

This custom reportedly goes back generations, including Justin, his father Jeremy Bieber, and his half siblings, Jazmyn and Jaxon Bieber.

Hailey and Justin, who tied the knot in 2019, first announced that they were expecting a baby together in May this year, breaking the news in a video of their 2024 vow renewal.

Sources close to the A-list couple have explained that they wanted to take their time before starting a family, with an insider telling Us Weekly that the Rhodes founder “didn’t want to rush” into having a baby.

“Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn't want to rush things after getting married,” the source explained. “She wanted to make sure they could enjoy their alone time together as a couple."

“They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world,” another source added via Entertainment Tonight.

“Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship.”

Huge congratulations are in order for Hailey and Justin Bieber!