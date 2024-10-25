Eva Mendes’ words about Ryan Gosling making her "feel sexy" are going viral

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. However, despite the buzz around them, little is know about their relationship, with the A-list couple known to be notoriously private.

Mendes, 50, took a step back from acting and subsequently the spotlight after the birth of their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. And since embarking on family life, the couple has made a point to keep their private lives private.

However, this year Mendes has officially returned, releasing her new children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, earlier this year, and now starring as the face of a new Stella McCartney campaign.

While opening up about the latter in a recent interview with The Times, Mendes gave a rare insight into her relationship with Gosling, recalling how he gives her confidence. And unsurprisingly her sweet words have gone viral.

"I feel really fucking sexy at times," Mendes explained during the conversation. "The way my man looks at me is just … at times I’m like, oh my God. That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me."

She continued: "There’s so many things that can make me feel sexy and I’d say that I feel more sexy than not. I guess because I’ve never considered myself beautiful, but I’ve always felt very sexy."

This is not the only time Mendes has given some insight into their personal life, opening up about how Gosling has embraced her Cuban heritage earlier this year.

"You know what… Sometimes I tell him that he is more Cuban than me," Mendes explained in the interview with Vogue Mexico. "He has a Cuban inside that I can’t explain."

She continued: "The girls call him Papi, not Dad. In his essence, he has assimilated the Cubanness so strongly that I have."

