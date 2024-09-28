Eva Mendes has revealed the sweet name her daughters have for father Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are two of the most talked-about people in the world. However, despite being so famous, little is still known about their relationship, with the A-list couple, who share daughters Esmeralda and Amada, being notoriously private.
This month, as Mendes released her new children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, the 50-year-old gave some rare insight into family life in the Mendes-Gosling household, and her words are unsurprisingly going viral.
One particular statement related to the sweet name Esmeralda and Amada have for their father, with Mendes revealing that Gosling goes by "Papi" at home.
This, Mendes explained in a recent interview with Vogue Mexico, is just one of the ways that Gosling has embraced her Cuban heritage, with Mendes joking that sometimes the 43-year-old Barbie star is more Cuban than she is.
"You know what… Sometimes I tell him that he is more Cuban than me," Mendes explained in the interview. "He has a Cuban inside that I can’t explain."
She continued: "The girls call him Papi, not Dad. In his essence, he has assimilated the Cubanness so strongly that I have.
"I am the typical Cuban mother, who does not understand that thing about ‘sleepovers’", Mendes explained. "My thing with my daughters is: ‘you don’t stay overnight at that house because I don’t know them well. And you know who else is like that? The Cuban Ryan!"
Mendes also went on in the interview to talk about working with Gosling, with the couple starting their relationship after filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.
"The truth is, I have never felt comfortable in front of the cameras acting, except when I acted alongside Ryan," Mendes explained, going on to call him "the best actor to share a movie with."
Well, this is lovely.
Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries by Eva Mendes is out now.
