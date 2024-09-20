Eva Mendes has shared a sweet look into family life with Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is one of the most talked-about people in the world, with his cult classic roles in Barbie and The Fall Guy still making him headlines.
However, it is his real life that gets the world talking the most, from his sweet relationship with partner Eva Mendes, to their family life with daughters, Esmerelda and Amada.
This week, the notoriously private couple gave a rare look into their home life, as Mendes gave a very open interview, referencing Gosling and their children.
While promoting her new children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, Mendes opened up about the couple's home dynamic, particularly when it comes to cooking.
According to the 50-year-old, she is not a natural in the kitchen, leaving Gosling, 43, to take the reins as "an amazing cook".
"I know it sounds crazy but my kids don't really like my eggs, and it kind of hurts my feelings," Mendes reportedly explained, per People.
"I tell [Ryan], at nighttime I'll be like, 'Baby, how can I mess up eggs?' I go, 'Anybody can make eggs,' and he's like, 'Oh, no, no, that's where you're wrong.'"
She continued: “Apparently it's a thing. You just go for it, and I don’t have it.”
Gosling has also opened up about family life in recent years, paying tribute to his wife and children while accepting the Kirk Douglas Award for excellence in film at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
"Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children," Gosling told the audience, when reflecting on his career in film.
"I dreamed of one day making movies, and now, movies have made my life a dream," he later concluded. "The way I see it, there's no way I've contributed to cinema as much as cinema has contributed to me."
Well, this is lovely.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
