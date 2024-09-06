Kurt Geiger just named Emily Ratajkowski as the face of their latest campaign, and we're obsessed

We've said it once, and we'll say it again: 2024 has dominated iconic campaign imagery, and with Autumn/Winter 2024 strongly rolling in, brands are pulling out all of the stops for a stellar season.

The latest celeb-led campaign that proved to be vital scrolling material has been none other than British heritage brand Kurt Geiger. Recently announcing model and actress Emily Ratajkowski as the face of their AW24 campaign featuring the brand's latest collection, 'The Chelsea'.

(Image credit: Kurt Geiger)

“Emily has a strong sense of style and incredible personal confidence – and really, that’s

why she is the face of our new Chelsea collection," says Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Chief Creative Officer of Kurt Geiger. "Chelsea, with its feminine, curved lines,

is an ode to the modern woman. Through her work as a NY Times best-selling author,

model, actress and entrepreneur, Emily is a formidable advocate for female inclusivity and

empowerment.”

The collection is inspired by the brand's native West London, Chelsea, and features its signature eagle emblem alongside a crystalised halo buckle meant to add a little sparkle and sharp edge to all of the accessories it adorns.

(Image credit: Emily Ratajowski)

Pieces range from handbags and footwear to small leather goods like micro bags and wallets. A key staple is their classic shopper bag, which comes in a trendy cherry-red or classic black for those looking to invest in a smart laptop-friendly bag.

And as the drama doesn't stop in the handbags, the collection's shoe range holds similar details and colourways throughout its slingbacks, ankle boots, sandals, ballerina flats, platform heels and slip-ons.

Below, we have selected our top picks for the perfect snazzy accessory for the colder months.

