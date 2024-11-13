Emily Blunt had a brilliant response to John Krasinki winning the 'Sexiest Man Alive' award

Now that's a supportive spouse

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Iris Goldsztajn
Emily Blunt is her husband John Krasinski's biggest fan — so much so that she'll shout about it from the rooftops... and up the walls of their home.

John has just been crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024, and revealed that his devoted wife had threatened to wallpaper their house with the magazine cover if he won. "Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think," he joked to the magazine. "My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all."

Emily and John have been married since 2010 and share children Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8. But aside from making some great jokes/threats, the Devil Wears Prada actress was genuinely delighted for her husband when she heard the news. "There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her," John shared.

But if Emily is happy for John's latest success, that doesn't mean he's going to have any special dispensations at home anytime soon.

"I think it's going to make me do more household chores," the Office actor joked. "After this comes out, she’ll be like, 'All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.'" Frankly, fair enough!

People has been selecting the sexiest man every year since 1985, when Mel Gibson was presented with the title.

Other names who've been honoured in this particular contest are Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Idris Elba, David Beckham, Channing Tatum and Jude Law, so all in all quite a few Brits!

Several of these people have been honoured twice, including George Clooney, Richard Gere and Brad Pitt.

As for Emily and John, it's far from the first time they've been both adorable and hilarious with each other. For example, the actress once joked that John's family are "large not in number, in sheer dimension," because his brothers are so tall. By comparison, she said, John is a "shrimp at 6'3''." Yep, absolutely tiny.

