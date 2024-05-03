Emily Blunt recalls how Taylor Swift helped her daughter feel less self-conscious

Taylor Swift is the most talked-about woman in the world right now, with her new secret double album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', featuring 31 brand new songs, still making non-stop headlines.

"The Tortured Poets Department," Swift announced on social media. "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

Yes, Swift's new album is all anyone can talk about, including her long list of celebrity fans, with high profile names from Ryan Gosling to Jennifer Garner declaring themselves Swifties.

Among the 34-year-old's A-list followers is British actress Emily Blunt, who recently opened up about the singer, and how she helped make Blunt's daughter feel less self-conscious.

"She's the nicest," Blunt explained in a recent interview with Howard Stern, opening up about meeting Swift with her children Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7. “She was so nice to my kids.”

She continued: “My oldest kid had just cut all of her hair off - this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift, goes, ‘God, look at you, you’re just this ’60s Beatnik cool kid. I love your style.'”

Reflecting on the moment, Blunt added: “I thought my child was going to faint. It was the best thing anyone’s done for my child. She’s very cool.”

This isn't the first time Blunt has spoken about Swift, confirming in a recent Fandango interview with Ryan Gosling for their new movie, The Fall Guy, that she was a Swiftie.

"Oh my God, yeah," Blunt replied when asked whether she was a fan. "Who isn't?"

As for their favourite Taylor Swift tracks, Gosling revealed that his was "All Too Well", a song that currently "has a real soft spot in my heart", while Blunt opted for "Cruel Summer".

Will Emily Blunt and her children be attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour in the coming months? Only time will tell, but we certainly hope so!

