Emily Blunt is the latest A-lister to address the Rebecca Ferguson bullying accusations
Her comments on her 'idiot of a co-star' went viral this week
Rebecca Ferguson's comments about an 'absolute idiot of a co-star' went viral earlier this week as the Dune: Part Two star discussed the importance of standing up for yourself.
During an interview on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Rebecca was asked when she was the 'proudest of using her own voice' and revealed that a former co-star would leave her feeling 'vulnerable and uncomfortable', and often in tears.
In the clip which has since racked up millions of views on X, she explained: "I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out. I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at."
She added that the actor in question would shout and scream at her 'in front of the whole crew' and as they were the top-billed star of the film she claimed 'there was no safety net for me, so no one had my back... I would cry walking off set."
Rebecca continued that she eventually stood up for herself and performed to the back of this person's head for the remainder of the shoot. Although she would not confirm who the Hollywood heavyweight was, she did say it was neither Tom Cruise nor Hugh Jackman.
Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBuFebruary 27, 2024
It has left netizens desperately trying to uncover who she may have been referring to and celebrities have started to weigh in to clear their names. When her Hercules co-star Dwayne Johnson's name began to circulate online, he posted on X: "Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this."
As social media users have started noting which stars she has worked alongside over the last decade, from Jake Gyllenhaal in Life to Michael Fassbender in The Snowman, Emily Blunt - who worked with Rebecca on Girl on the Train in 2016 - has now denied that it's a reference to her.
A spokesperson for Emily told the Daily Mail: "Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them."
It appears that more A-listers could come forward to deny their involvement in the coming days, so we will continue to update this story.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Pvolve is the trending low-impact functional fitness method Jen Aniston swears by - I tried it and have some thoughts
Two words: it burns!
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
If your candles are smoking or tunnelling, you need to stop doing these 4 things
How not to burn your money away
By Humeara Mohamed
-
Yes, 40% of Formula 1 fans are female—here's how the famously exclusive sport is finally embracing the F1 fangirl
As a world-first F1 sponsorship is announced, we meet the women changing the sport and inspiring a nation of fangirls.
By Fern Buckley
-
Emily Blunt comments on the 'ludicrous' reaction to her story about Tom Cruise
She shared a story about how the Mission Impossible actor responded to her panicking on a shoot
By Jadie Troy-Pryde