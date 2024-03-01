Emily Blunt is the latest A-lister to address the Rebecca Ferguson bullying accusations

Rebecca Ferguson's comments about an 'absolute idiot of a co-star' went viral earlier this week as the Dune: Part Two star discussed the importance of standing up for yourself.

During an interview on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Rebecca was asked when she was the 'proudest of using her own voice' and revealed that a former co-star would leave her feeling 'vulnerable and uncomfortable', and often in tears.

In the clip which has since racked up millions of views on X, she explained: "I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out. I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at."

She added that the actor in question would shout and scream at her 'in front of the whole crew' and as they were the top-billed star of the film she claimed 'there was no safety net for me, so no one had my back... I would cry walking off set."

Rebecca continued that she eventually stood up for herself and performed to the back of this person's head for the remainder of the shoot. Although she would not confirm who the Hollywood heavyweight was, she did say it was neither Tom Cruise nor Hugh Jackman.

Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. February 27, 2024

It has left netizens desperately trying to uncover who she may have been referring to and celebrities have started to weigh in to clear their names. When her Hercules co-star Dwayne Johnson's name began to circulate online, he posted on X: "Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this."

As social media users have started noting which stars she has worked alongside over the last decade, from Jake Gyllenhaal in Life to Michael Fassbender in The Snowman, Emily Blunt - who worked with Rebecca on Girl on the Train in 2016 - has now denied that it's a reference to her.

A spokesperson for Emily told the Daily Mail: "Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them."

It appears that more A-listers could come forward to deny their involvement in the coming days, so we will continue to update this story.