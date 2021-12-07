Chris Noth has officially weighed in on Kim Cattrall’s SJP comments

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

According to the actor, Kim’s got it all wrong

As we count down the days until the launch of the Sex and the City reboot, Chris Noth (aka Mr Big) has spoken out about the rift between his co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

In an interview with the Guardian, Chris said he was “not happy” about Kim Cattrall’s behaviour during her public dispute with SJP. “I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty,” said Chris in an interview with the Guardian. “I feel very protective of her.”

The fallout between the women went public in 2017 when Kim, who played SATC’s Samantha Jones, stated that SJP could have been “nicer” to her on the show.

A year later, SJP publicly shared her condolences when Kim’s brother died. This did not go down well with Kim.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Kim wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Kim Cattrall reportedly turned down the chance to be in the revival of the show, titled And Just Like That…, causing fans to speculate further about the famous fallout.

Chris explained that he too is none the wiser. “I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what [Kim’s] thinking is, or her emotions,” he said. “I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Kim’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close.”

He shared his remorse over the drama. “I liked her, I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

In the interview, Chris also talked about his late co-star Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch in the show), who tragically died of cancer earlier this year.

“Most of us didn’t know [that Willie was unwell],” said Chris. “The last time I saw him was on set and I kick myself because I didn’t really get a chance to talk to him. He was extraordinarily fun and funny and there’s nothing to say but that it’s heartbreaking. It’s sad for everyone, and for the show, because I think he was going to have a really huge storyline. But he’ll be in it to the extent that he filmed.”

You can watch the new series from 9 December on Sky Comedy and Now TV.