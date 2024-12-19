Why Chappell Roan will 'say something controversial' if she wins a Grammy

Chappell Roan is not afraid to speak her mind, and over the last twelve months she has been vocal about her beliefs and what she stands for - whether it was her views on voting in the US Presidential election in November, or shutting down rude photographers on the red carpet. And now the singer has confirmed that if she wins a Grammy Award next year, she would happily speak out on one of the biggest platforms in the music industry, too.

The Pink Pony Club singer appeared on a rebooted version of Carpool Karaoke with Zane Lowe on Apple TV, and she opened up about her plans for if she ends up winning a Grammy (or several) this year.

"I don’t have a speech yet, but you know me. I’m going to say something controversial," she stated. "Why not? Girl, what do I have to lose? The fearlessness comes from in my heart knowing I’m always going to be OK."

The odds of Chappell nabbing an award at this year's ceremony - which will take place in early February - are very high: the pop star has achieved a whopping six nominations in her very first year of being nominated. The singer could win in the following categories: album of the year, best pop vocal album and best new artist for The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, as well as song of the year, best pop solo performance and record of the year for Good Luck, Babe!

As for the 'controversial' piece of the equation, Chappell has been known to speak her mind no matter since she's become a bona fide superstar. Earlier this year, she toke to Instagram to call out fans' 'predatory behaviour' when they meet her out and about.

At least it sounds like Chappell has made her peace with potentially winning a handful of Grammys, since in September she didn't sound so keen. She told The Face at the time: "I’m kind of hoping I don’t win, because then everyone will get off my a**: ​'See guys, we did it and we didn’t win, bye!' I won’t have to do this again!"

The singer famously has a love-hate relationship with the media attention that comes with her job, so hopefully she's on her way to finding the right balance for her.