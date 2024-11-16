Ryan Reynolds has just confirmed a major theory about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is the most talked-about woman in the world. And from her record-breaking Eras tour and recent 2025 Grammy nominations, to her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, the 34-year-old has been front and centre.

However, it was Swift's friendship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds that made the most headlines this week, with the singer known to be a very close friend of the family.

In fact, earlier this year, when celebrating Reynolds' new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, Swift appeared to reveal that she was godmother to Lively and Reynolds' three daughters - James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," read Swift's viral message. "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

Then the 34-year-old quipped: "But that's just Hugh [Jackson] for you!", going on to jokily refer to Reynolds as her "godkids' sperm donor".

Swift's statement unsurprisingly went viral, with fans eager to get to the bottom of whether Swift is actually godmother to the Lively-Reynolds brood.

Thankfully, Reynolds himself weighed in on the discussion this week, confirming the theory that Swift is in fact godmother to their three daughters, with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy reportedly the godfather of their son, Olin.

"She is the godparent to my daughters," Reynolds confirmed in a recent interview with Deadline, going on to comment on her touching message.

"That was very sweet," Reynolds reflected. "Not just sweet. You can probably quantify a box office based on Taylor just doing something like that."

Well, this is lovely.