Ben Affleck has broken his silence on the Kick Kennedy romance rumours
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially separated, with Lopez filing for divorce last week after two years of marriage.
The A-list couple has been at the centre of divorce speculation since early 2024. And following the cancellation of Lopez's 'This Is Me... Live' tour, and their decision to put their $60 million Beverly Hills property on the market, it has long been reported that "Jen and Ben have been living separate lives".
"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental," sources explained via People ahead of the confirmation of their split. "He's been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids."
Since news of the couple's official separation, Ben Affleck has also found himself at the centre of new romance rumours, with reports that the 52-year-old filmmaker has been spending time with 36-year-old Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
A report via Page Six alleged that Affleck and Kennedy have been spotted together on several occasions this month, most notably in the Polo Lounge of the Beverly Hills Hotel. And rumours of an Affleck-Kennedy romance have consequently spread.
While Affleck has remained silent following the news of his separation from Lopez, he has spoken out over the rumours of a romance with Kick Kennedy, with his representatives shutting down the speculation.
"There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other," Affleck's representatives told People, later adding via the Standard: “This is not true. They are not now or have ever dated.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce is ongoing, and both parties have remained silent following the news of their separation.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
