Ben Affleck reportedly gifted Jennifer Lopez an extremely sweet Christmas present

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been front and centre in 2024, separating after two years of marriage, with the 'Let's Get Loud' singer filing for divorce earlier this year.

However, despite the A-list couple parting ways, both parties are reported to be "amicable" with Lopez and Affleck continuing to focus on their children.

“They want to show the kids that things are amicable,” a source told People earlier this year. "They want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love.”

This reportedly extended to Christmas with Lopez and Affleck said to have met up with each other ahead of the festivities. And while the former couple spent Christmas separately, they are said to have exchanged gifts.

In fact, Affleck reportedly gifted Lopez a very special holiday present - an autographed book about Marlon Brando.

"Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she's a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando," a source explained to Page Six. "The gifts were mostly for each other's kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well."

Lopez has opened up about her separation from Affleck in recent months, telling Interview magazine that "being in a relationship doesn't define [her].

"I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, 'That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like,'" the 55-year-old singer explained. "And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.'

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me,” she continued. “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

We will continue to update this story.